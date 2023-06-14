Re: Netherlands, Canada take Syria to World Court over torture claims

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netherlands, Canada take Syria to World Court over torture claimsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 14, 2023 add comment 29 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Quite right they ignire those two examples goes to show they are full of crap. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Inside the Biden White House’s intentionally quiet response to Trump’s federal charges next article Biden calls racism 'still too powerful' during Juneteenth concert at White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Arab League calls on US to stand against Israel settlement Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil Re: Turkiye needs more than economic U-turn for lasting investments Re: Iran, Venezuela eye trade increase, sign petrochemical deal Re: Israel: analysts say Iran’s new missile will be difficult to intercept – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email