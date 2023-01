What do Jews and Catholics have in common?

1. They are made up of many different kind of races: African, Asian, European. Middle Eastern.

2. They speak different languages

3. They cook their own unique cuisines.

4. Neither Catholic or Jew can prove a direct descent from Palestine.

5. The members of each group are the descendants of converts.

6. If there is Jewish nationalism, why can’t there be Catholic nationalism?





