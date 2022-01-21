Re: Netanyahu’s deal gives corruption legal legitimacy – Middle East Monitor





I disagree with you on a number of points. Netanyahu may be a polarizing figure with politicians but he is still the voters favourite as PM and that should count in a Democracy. If we take your argument further than Bennett is more polarizing as he only is favoured by 6% as compared to 42% for Netanyahu. If elections were held Likud under Netanyahu would get 30 plus seats and be the largest party anf both Sa’ar and Bennett would not even meet the threshold .

The more the Sham Trial continues the more Justice of the Supreme Court is brought into question. I have heard some of the evidence and it is pitiful and would have been thrown out in any Western justice system and yet it continues with corruption being shown by many of the government actors.

The Israeli justice system must be overhauled from the bottom to the top and especially the top and so must the electoral system as it produces coalitions since Israel inception and that is not sustainable. These two major systems will not change whether Netanyahu is here or is gone and may even come into a sharper focus.

Likud needs to transition from even a popular leader at some time but this is not the time and not under these circumstances orchestrated by by the theft of the voters who voted for Yamina and Saèar and got Abbas of Raèam.

An independent commission should be put in place to determine if there was corruption in the Police, the AG and the Prosecution in bringing charges and if they were political in nature.

Anything else is simply whitewashing.





