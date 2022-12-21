Re: Netanyahu's coalition looks like a Jewish Daesh, but could be better for the Palestinians

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu's coalition looks like a Jewish Daesh, but could be better for the PalestiniansMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 21, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Bibi looks optimistic the color of his tie says peace Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article January 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on 2021 Capitol insurrection next article Biden, Zelensky exchange military items during White House visit The author comredg you might also like Re: Qatar expects $17bn in FIFA World Cup revenue Re: Biden launches task force to probe US parts in Iranian drones Re: Gantz threatens to use force against Iran for a new, better nuclear deal Re: If governments are powerless to curb inflation, who is actually controlling the economy? Re: Gantz threatens to use force against Iran for a new, better nuclear deal Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email