MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu's claim of Jewish exclusivity in Palestine must be challengedMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 18, 2023 add comment 26 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest What a chutzpah! Who do these Arabs think they are? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US arrests Russian founder of Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato next article US Supreme Court hears deaf Michigan man's request to sue Sturgis schools for damages The author comredg you might also like Re: Netanyahu's claim of Jewish exclusivity in Palestine must be challenged Re: Lebanon to take $116m in loans to solve electricity crisis Re: Egypt: economic crisis pushes middle class to brink of poverty Re: UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solution Re: Morocco takes legal action against Israeli claiming to be daughter of late King Hassan II Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email