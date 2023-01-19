Re: Netanyahu's claim of Jewish exclusivity in Palestine must be challenged





“Islamists” are jooish proxies.

“US/NATO-backed Israeli think tank: Don’t destroy ISIS; it’s a ‘useful tool’ against Iran, Hezbollah, Syria”………. The continuing existence of IS serves a strategic purpose,” wrote Efraim Inbar in “The Destruction of Islamic State Is a Strategic Mistake,” a paper published on Aug. 2.’.

Efraim Inbar, an influential Israeli scholar, is the director of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, a think tank that says its mission is to advance “a realist, conservative, and Zionist agenda in the search for security and peace for Israel.”

The think tank, known by its acronym BESA, is affiliated with Israel’s Bar Ilan University and has been supported by the U.S. embassy in Israel, the NATO Mediterranean Initiative, the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, and the Israeli government itself.” Funny, how these racist Israeli thugs are admitting that their security depends on Jihadi headchoppers massacering Muslims for the Joos.





Source link