Re: Netanyahu vows Israel will not be governed by Talmud





Netanyahu = a habitual liar.

Netanyahu gave a speech in 2013 at memorial ceremony of Theodor

Herzl in Jerusalem and half of the speech was about Mark Twain

and all of them lies. The man was such a liar, I will show

you what he lied about.



Twain became friendly with Herzl. He even went with him to

a play Herzl wrote about the ghetto walls.



There is absolutely no evidence that Twain and Theodor Herzl

ever met. Neither of the two men ever mentioned that they

met one another, this is just another fabrication and a

shameless fabrication.





