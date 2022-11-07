Re: Netanyahu seeks to include Lapid, Gantz in cabinet to avoid international isolation





This is a false story. There’s no way Lapid would be part of a Netanyahu government and Gantz would be like a battered wife who returns to her husband if he joined the government. Instead, the religious Zionists will be part of the government and hold cabinet positions and the Western nations will do NOTHING about it because they don’t really care. If they are willing to talk to the Taliban and Abbas and other Muslim terrorists, they will happily deal with the Israeli far-right government officials.





