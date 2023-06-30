close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Netanyahu says he dropped part of Israel judicial overhaul – WSJ

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 21 views
no thumb


Whilst distance lulls it does not dull this passion that is mine
This overreach of spirit and those deaths upon the vine

For Churchill was I think right, as he reminded that it was not so much ‘a possession of arms’ but ‘the scale at which a mutual-antipathy is fostered and is demonstrated’ … that brings about all serious onset of war. And hence? Palestine’s tragedy looms ever larger.

For this matter is at its heart: about the democratic principle. (And where this principle is too-flouted … then any ‘shortage of necessary armament’ will in hindsight, be found to have been temporary.)



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response