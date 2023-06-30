Re: Netanyahu says he dropped part of Israel judicial overhaul – WSJ





Whilst distance lulls it does not dull this passion that is mine

This overreach of spirit and those deaths upon the vine

For Churchill was I think right, as he reminded that it was not so much ‘a possession of arms’ but ‘the scale at which a mutual-antipathy is fostered and is demonstrated’ … that brings about all serious onset of war. And hence? Palestine’s tragedy looms ever larger.

For this matter is at its heart: about the democratic principle. (And where this principle is too-flouted … then any ‘shortage of necessary armament’ will in hindsight, be found to have been temporary.)





Source link