Re: Netanyahu postpones UAE visit after Ben-Gvir's desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu postpones UAE visit after Ben-Gvir's desecration of Al-Aqsa MosqueMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 4, 2023 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Fake news there is no desecration it is Arab squattation Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House emphasizes bipartisanship at outset of divided Congress next article White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends The author comredg you might also like Re: Hezbollah Head says change to Al Aqsa status quo could explode the region Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine Re: Arab Parliament calls for confronting Israel crimes against Palestinians Re: Jordan king: If Israel wants a conflict 'we're quite prepared' Re: Jewish supremacy is state policy, says Netanyahu Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email