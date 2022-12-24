MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu: 'Palestinians can get autonomy without sovereignty or security'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 24, 2022 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest And ignorant! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House’s Chief COVID Expert: No Study In The World Shows That Masks Work That Well next article Republicans, Democrats Are Split Over Which Groups Face Discrimination, WSJ Poll Finds The author comredg you might also like Re: YPG/PKK terrorists rape, kill 2 women in eastern Syria Re: The myth of the Temple of Solomon, extravagance in Brazil and the race for Jerusalem Re: What British comedian, David Baddiel, gets wrong about Israel and anti-Semitism Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Israel shoots Palestinian boy in head with rubber bullets Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email