Mahmoud ma dearie or whatever name or gender you prefer to be today, Millions of Muslims died at the hands of other Muslims in the past few years alone and many had to flee to Europe so they can continue doing what they do best: terrorizing and murdering.But a disgusting IslamoFascist, Antisemitic , Neo-nutzi punk like you thinks that because he hates Jews and others that makes him anything other than what he is.

Your Act is not working, Mahmoud.





Source link