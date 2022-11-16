Re: Netanyahu offers compromise to Smotrich over legalisation of settlement outposts

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu offers compromise to Smotrich over legalisation of settlement outpostsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 16, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest A true semite…some say… Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article UK deputy PM Dominic Raab calls for probe into two formal bullying complaints against him next article SC Judge Benjamin praised by Clyburn, questioned by Republicans during US Senate hearing The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel generals refuse to have Smotrich as defence minister Re: Israel: new textbook places Jewish identity over democratic values Re: Turkiye to hold Energy Summit in Antalya on 21-22 November Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin Re: Mediterranean marine heat waves threaten coastal livelihoods Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email