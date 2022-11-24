Re: Netanyahu is turning Israel into an explosive banana republic





Crime agencies like the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Scotland Yard have their own professional forensic labs to test for DNA. They do not send their samples to 23andMe ancestry junk kits labs. Let me tell you a story.

Marguerite Dabaie, who calls herself a Palestinian-American, was first identified by her junk science DNA kit as 85 per cent European (50 per cent British and Irish, and 35 per cent Italian and only 15 per cent North African or Arabian when she first took her dna test in 2016. But her most recent report categorizes her as 50 per cent

European – all of which is British and Irish (losing all her Italian) – and 50 per cent Western Asian and North African. “I get that it’s a work in progress but on the other hand, I don’t even see them marking Palestinian DNA as a possibility,” Dabaie says.

So much for your junk science.





