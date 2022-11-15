Re: Netanyahu is back with a new look





Dr. El-Fotouh suggests that Netanyahu has little room to maneuver “[t]his is especially because the government must be formed by 15 November”… No this is wrong:

Netanyahu has 26 more days to clinch a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension. Netanyahu is a master manager who put this coalition together. He has 31 Likud MPs behind him with the support of 18 MKs from Shas and UTJ. He will impose his will on the religious Zionist party. Netanyahu’s ideological bearings are center-right and he will govern that way. Likud members have long realized that it is Netanyahu’s way or the highway. Ask Saar, Bennett, Shaked or Lieberman if that is true.

Netanyahu would like to end his career by negotiating a peace and normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia. He has done about everything else. He needs to carefully manage the Iran file He is likely to unblock the meetings of the planning authority so that new building in Judea and Samaria will take place. He will restore full funding for Haredi studying the Torah (or double it). I suspect that he will review all security matters with the chief of staff of the IDF, his cabinet and defence minister and decide what changes need to be made. Smotrich and Ben Gvir will get ministerial positions but I doubt that Smotrich will get the defence minister position. Ben gvir could be a good fit for Security or Justice Minister.

Netanyahu also has many civil and social issues to deal with and appoint ministers to head various government departments.





