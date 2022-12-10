MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu gets extra 10 days to complete coalition government formationMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 10, 2022 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest 😝😆👍 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Russia has ‘restocked supply of Iranian-made suicide drones’ as it unleashes fresh wave: reports next article 'A hate crime on our ears': Hillary Clinton sings 'I Will Survive' in Carpool Karaoke The author comredg you might also like Re: Brazil´s Congress hosts second deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council Hassan Khreisheh Re: Israel defence minister ordered 1954 explosions that hit US, UK targets in Egypt Re: Brazil´s Congress hosts second deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council Hassan Khreisheh Re: Netanyahu gets extra 10 days to complete coalition government formation Re: Occupation forces replace flag of Palestine with Israel on Nablus school Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email