The true psychopaths have an unlimited facial expressions. When such creatures are cornered, they bray as schmucks in all tenses of the conjugation. And they demand the reparation beaucoup moolah. Beware those who insist on their victimhood…they are professional exploiters……….True victims, like the Pals are indeed do not complain much, because they are loaded with Human Dignity, they fight to carry on, and they have in them a normal dose of that inner strength.





Source link