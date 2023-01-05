close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Netanyahu defends Ben-Gvir’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 28 views
no thumb


let the palestinian terrorists stir the pot long enough for nations to realized yet again they have been taken for fools



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response