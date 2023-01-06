Re: Netanyahu defends Ben-Gvir’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu defends Ben-Gvir’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 6, 2023 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Is Netanyahu going to comment on the vandalism of Christian graves? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ukraine war: US thinks Putin ally Prigozhin wants control of mines in Bakhmut next article Hillary Clinton 'bringing her capacities, experience, and wisdom to' Columbia University, the school's president says The author comredg you might also like Re: PA: Leaks disclose fierce battle over who will succeed Abbas Re: Palestinians factions congratulate prisoner released after 40 years Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine Re: New Arab allies face quandary as Israel shifts hard-right Re: 7,000 Palestinians arrested by Israeli Forces in 2022 Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email