close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir agree to sack teachers who criticise Israel occupation

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 25 views
no thumb


…and you Pukey occupies space that is not yours and pollutes it with acid and perversion and lies.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response