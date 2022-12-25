MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir agree to sack teachers who criticise Israel occupationMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 25, 2022 add comment 2 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Of course there’s an Occupation, the IDF OCCUPIES lands that are NOT part of Israel. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article 18 die as monster Christmas Eve storm brings rain, snow, cold across US next article Grapevine, December 25, 2022: White House dress code The author comredg you might also like Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund mull divesting from Israel Re: Netanyahu: 'Palestinians can get autonomy without sovereignty or security' Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir agree to sack teachers who criticise Israel occupation Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email