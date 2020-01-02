Re: Myanmar, China and now India: Is Muslim dignity so cheap? 





Taken together, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which have the “potential of transforming India into a majoritarian polity with gradations of citizenship rights”, fuelled by the hard right Hindu RSS nationalist ideology, is a watershed in India’s descent into illiberalism.

There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors been used here in which to promote a falsehood. The above act regards citizenship only applies to migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have sought shelter in India. It does not apply to Indian Muslims who are already citizens. Yes Islamic migrants from those countries are denied citizenship, the irony here not one of those countries would afford citizenship to an Indian Hindu. Also not mentioned is currently there is presumed to be about 20 Million Bangladeshis living illegally in Indian, with most being Islamic, India cannot afford to grant citizenship to so many people.





