Re: Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Cyprus





Tzatz wrote:

Did her friends defend her in the British press? I’m sure it’s been a ‘Sun Newspaper’ tabloid ongoing story .

The media in the Uk subscribes to this mindset hat anybody from the Uk who is jailed abroad can only be a victim;

There was a case a while ago where Laura Plummer visiting her so called Husband in Egypt (he was already married to somebody else) was caught smuggling illegal drugs into the country she was jailed and all we heard from the media was she was a victim, that there was a miscarriage of justice and she was living in a rat hole of a prison

There was another where Khadija Shah from Birmigham was caught at Islamabad airport trying to smuggle 63Kgs of Heroin back to the Uk. She was jailed and all we heard was she was innocent, she was carrying the cases (pural) for somebody else whom she didn’t know, that the prison she was being kept in was a rat hole.

Around 20 years ago the kin of Abu Hamza (The hook man) were caught and arrested in Yemen carrying out terrorist attacks, (google Britons convicted of Yemen bomb plot) they played to the media that they were all victims and Tony Blair actually got them released and what did they all do on getting back to the Uk, return to a life of criminality with the latest being reported only a few days ago:

Three of Abu Hamza’s sons arrested on suspicion of £1million scam with the ‘help of a bank worker’

Lets not forget the ISIS crowd who I keep getting informed are all innocent,

My point,the media are a joke in the Uk





