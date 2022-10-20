Re: Mossad killed own officers for having links with Iran, claims news agency





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have made up a fairy tale to deflect from the unrest in Iran and the murder of hundreds of civilians.

How ridiculous the claims are is seen from an examination of the names offered. Shaili (Shylee Westland) was a cadet officer in training in the air force. She had been on sick leave and when she returned to base, she collapsed and died. It was believed she had died from an adverse reaction from a Covid vaccination. She had nothing to do with Iran or the Mossad. She died in 2021.

Col. Sharon Asman (the article’s Sharon Small) was the Nahal Brigade commander on the Bahad base. He was not employed by Mossad and was not in Iran. He died in 2021.

Itamar Elharar and Maj. Ofek Aharon, both commanders in the elite Egoz Unit, were killed in January 2022 by a fellow officer who mistook them for the enemy. They were killed by friendly fire. Neither was part of the Mossad.

Ayalon Shapira committed suicide on March 26, 2020.

If Memo had the proper spelling of Tomer Eikes maybe I could find what happened to him.

The bottom line is, like pro-Palestinians, the IRGC lies.





