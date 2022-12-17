Re: Morocco won a bigger prize than the World Cup trophy





Morocco lost to Croatia today. Morocco earns a honourable mention for its football play. Nothing turns on kicking a football around a pitch.

However, the Abraham Accords have brought Morocco real, substantive benefits, recognition of Morocco’s claim over Moroccan Sahara, increased trade and tourism with Israel, military alliance with Israel and an Israeli drone factory in Morocco. Offshore and on shore energy projects with Israeli companies bring promise to make Morocco self sufficient and an exporter of oil and gas.





