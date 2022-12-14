Re: Morocco v France: the battle against colonialism reaches the football pitch





The first thing that should be pointed out is that Muslims and Islam are not indigenous to France, North Africa or most of the middle east

The delusional Khazar has no idea what he is talking about. The Middle East is overwhelmingly Muslim. Where does this Khazar believe they came from? And if they are not indigenous to the countries where they live, where are the indigenous people? This is very strange coming from a white man, a very delusional white man who believes that he is descended from a man called Abraham from Mesopotamia and nothing about this Khazar is Middle Eastern, nothing at all.





Source link