MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Morocco takes legal action against Israeli claiming to be daughter of late King Hassan IIMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 18, 2023 add comment 32 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest THE JEWS ARE THE COUSINS OF MUSLIMS…NO PROBLEM IF I HAVE A SON FROM ISRAEL……….. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden News: US President Joe Biden forgot the name of his deputy Kamala Harris, is the memory really getting weaker next article Ethanol Advocate Appointed to U.S. Senate The author comredg you might also like Re: Will a civil war break out in Israel? Re: Will a civil war break out in Israel? Re: It has always been a ‘Religious War’: On Ben-Gvir and the adaptability of Zionism – Middle East Monitor Re: Morocco takes legal action against Israeli claiming to be daughter of late King Hassan II Re: Saudi Arabia demands Security Council to include Yemen Houthis on terror list Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email