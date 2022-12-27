Re: Morocco protests against normalisation





Not true at all-– Amazigh activism centers around a rejection of the normatively Arab political atmosphere in North African countries, which has historically produced Arab nationalist ideologies that consequently assert Arabic as the only official language of the state, with the sole exception of Morocco. While Amazigh activist organizations have a wide variety of goals, they are united in fighting for linguistic, cultural, and human rights across North Africa, such as the right to Amazigh language education or official state recognition of Amazigh culture. The Amazigh struggle against the spread of pan-Arabist ideologies in North Africa implies a resistance to the common pro-Palestine views in what is widely–and in the view of Imazighen, wrongly–called the ‘Arab world.’





Source link