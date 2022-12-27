Re: Morocco protests against normalisation

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Morocco protests against normalisationMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 27, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The evil Zionists must do their evil to earn their place in their eternal homeland in the Hellfire. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Coronavirus: Hong Kong restaurants enjoy some Christmas cheer as business rises 20 per cent but Lunar New Year eyed for bigger boost next article Silence over COVID’s origins, GOP should unite for McCarthy, and other commentary The author comredg you might also like Re: UN calls on Libyan leaders to end transitional period Re: Will the UK's migrant deportation plan get off the ground? Re: Hamas hails choice of Jerusalem as permanent capital for Arab media Re: Book review: Zionism During the Holocaust: The Weaponisation of Memory in the Service of the State and Nation Re: Will the UK's migrant deportation plan get off the ground? Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email