close
INDIANS (ET)

Re: Morocco interested in buying Israel’s Iron Dome defence system – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 5 views
no thumb


Why do you make out Arabs to be stupid? That they would let all theirs treasures be taken.
I am offended by this insult.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response