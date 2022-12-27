Re: Morocco advances to World Cup quarter-finals after beating Spain on penalties

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Morocco advances to World Cup quarter-finals after beating Spain on penaltiesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 27, 2022 add comment 34 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest But that was okay as they signed the Abraham Accords and America approved the occupation. 😅😅😅😅😅😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Why China’s selective Covid data adds up to public distrust next article Joe Biden Reveals How Many Times It Took To Propose To First Lady Jill The author comredg you might also like Re: Book review: Zionism During the Holocaust: The Weaponisation of Memory in the Service of the State and Nation Re: Hamas hails choice of Jerusalem as permanent capital for Arab media Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Morocco protests against normalisation Re: Saudi Arabia provides $20M to meet food needs in Yemen Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email