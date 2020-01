Re: More war crimes are Israel’s plan for the immediate future





All this ” prosperity” like the “Greater South East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere” as envisaged by Japans General Tojo in 1941?

I bet the all the locals can’t wait for the “prosperity” to arrive after the panzer columns like how the Poles and French were overjoyed in 1940.

Then the locals could truely say: we are all Palestinians now!





