Re: More is required for Gaza by the Arab and international community





It’s a ‘blood’ thing … the arabs want blood vengeance … this is their ONLY way out

The Jews / Zionists / Israelis want to preserve Jewish lives

The vaunted ‘international community’ wants Israel to desist from harming the arab terrorists

How will it end?

With a bloodbath …

it’s impossible for Israel to always stop the terrorist threat … one will get through and Israel will respond with a heavy hand … sadly Israelis must die in order for the ‘international community’ to accept a full blown military attack on Gaza

It’s long overdue …





Source link