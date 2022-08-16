Re: More is required for Gaza by the Arab and international community

It’s a ‘blood’ thing … the arabs want blood vengeance … this is their ONLY way out
The Jews / Zionists / Israelis want to preserve Jewish lives
The vaunted ‘international community’ wants Israel to desist from harming the arab terrorists
How will it end?
With a bloodbath …
it’s impossible for Israel to always stop the terrorist threat … one will get through and Israel will respond with a heavy hand … sadly Israelis must die in order for the ‘international community’ to accept a full blown military attack on Gaza
It’s long overdue …