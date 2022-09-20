Re: More and more Israelis accept the legitimacy of Palestinian resistance





-1- The Jewish State of Israel should adopt a “Live And Let Die” policy in dealing with both

– [a] – Gaza’s Hamas regime, & – [b] – the Area A/b PLO regime,

where

-2- Israel should stop sustaining the “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns of violence, and

– [a] – completely shut-off their supplies of work visas, movement, fuel, & electricity, and also

– [b] – reduce the PA’s water supplies to bare minimum humanitarian needs, unless & until their

respective Hamas & PLO regimes attend unconditional peace talks, and then

– [c] – only ease the PA situations until a negotiated peace agreement is reached. And,

– [d] – when the Hamas & PLO ramp-up the indefensible “resistance”, Israel should switch from

.i. stun-grenades & rubber-bullets, to .ii. more deadly & real grenades & bullets to suppress riots too.





Source link