Re: Mistakes have been made by Turkiye’s ruling party that could affect the 2023 elections – Middle East Monitor





I do not think the author of this article knows exactly what Turkiye politically went through to be where it is now. Mr Al Haj to say that it was wrong to give so much powers to president is invalid in the case of Turkish politic because Turkish voters well aware how it was during coalition period. That is the reasons why they chose presidential system and vote for the president Erdogan to eliminate coalition option like the 6 parties coming together and taken Turkiye backwards

Also I disagree with author regarding poor achievement’s of current government for author to be able to make such judgment he just need to compare old Turkiye and new one. Also saying that suffering from a loss of popularity is unfair. I wonder does the author aware of what world went through with covid-19. we all know that every state around the world still feeling after effects of covid. Even the worlds biggest economies suffering from it economically. Regarding the refuges issue we could not turn our back to our Muslim brothers and sisters, with 85 million of people in Turkiye some kind of racisms will always be there like the rest of the world. In addition there is nothing wrong with removing under performed ministers and head of central bank In my humble opinion president Erdogan will be reelected in 2023.





Source link