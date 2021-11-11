Re: MEP Chris MacManus: ‘EU cannot remain silent as Israel demolishes Palestine homes’ – Middle East Monitor





“”Dr. Adam Ferziger, an expert in the study of modern Jewish denominations, says that due to assimilation, in the future the absolute majority of American Jewry will not be defined as Jews according to Halacha.

“In the next generation, a significant part – which may even be the majority of ‘US Jewry’ – will not be Jewish according to the Halacha, in light of the growing dimensions of intermarriage throughout the past few decades.”

The person responsible for this statement was not surprised by Chelsea Clinton’s marriage to the Jewish Marc Mezvinsky, or by the blooming relationship between Yair Netanyahu and the Norwegian Sandra Leikanger. Dr. Adam Ferziger – an expert in the study of modern Jewish denominations, and a senior lecturer at Bar-Ilan University’s Department of Jewish History – led an international research group which convened in Oxford in early 2013 to study Jewish theology in the 20tyh century.””

https://www.ynetnews.COM/articles/0,7340,L-4488219,00.html





