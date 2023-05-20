Re: MEMO launches Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas’ Foreign Policy in Portuguese – Middle East Monitor





Such Delusions are useless, where:

-1-That’s your typical Islamo-Brainwashed perspective, that some Arabs need to believe. But,

Most of the world, & even other Arabs recognize that the Jewish People are nothing like the foreign “Belgians in the Congo,

French in Algeria, British in Kenya, or Italians in Ethiopia”, Muslims in India, Muslims in Spain (“Andalusia”), etc.

Instead,

-2- Jews are as indigenous as other ancient peoples (Canaanites, Philistines, Phoenicians, etc.), and because of their Patriarch, Abraham, they are the distant cousins of other Arab peoples, as acknowledged in the signing the “Abraham Accords”,

between the Jewish State of Israel and Bahrain, UAE, Sudan, & Morocco.

And regardless,

-3- After 75 years, “what we have in the” Jewish State of Israel are the two peoples, Jews & Arabs,

whose grandparents came from Europe, Arab states, etc. But, regardless of their grandparent’s country of origin

-4- Both Jew & Arab are native born on the Land of Israel for at least Three generations (since 1948), and

even in Jordan’s so called “West Bank”, both are native born for at least Two generations (since 1967).





