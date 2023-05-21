Re: MEMO launches Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas’ Foreign Policy in Portuguese – Middle East Monitor





Sadly for the world peace situation, Islamic extremist Jihadists

are like “Leopards, & Cannot Change Their Spots”, or end their aggressions,

where:

{A} – The world would be a lot more peaceful & prosperous without autocratic regimes, like

-1- Islamic extremists, like the Taliban, Al-Qaida, ISIS, Iran’s mullahs, Houthis,

Hezbollah, PFLP, Hamas, PLO, Al-Aqsa Brigades, PIJ, etc., and

-2- communist Russia & China.

Sadly,

{B} – According to your Islamic extremist brainwashed & intolerant perspective,

the “good guys” may be Jihadists, who go to war in the name of Allah, with either

-1- the promise 72 virgins in heaven, or -2- gold, land, & sex-slaves to rape in this world.

However,

{C} – From my peace-loving & tolerant of all perspective,

the good guys are other peace-loving & tolerant individuals & states, like the Jewish State of Israel,

Ukraine, Taiwan, and “western” states, who are so often confronted by Jihadist & communist aggressive campaigns,

of riots, murder, terrorism, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, & genocide, in their quests for gold, land, & sex-slaves to rape.





