Re: MEMO launches Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas’ Foreign Policy in Portuguese – Middle East Monitor

Your repeated name-calling & insults will get you nowhere, and
regardless our two separate realities will remain unchanged, where
clearly:
-1- I am “aware” that the people in the US, EU, & Jewish State of Israel democracies
are secure, peace-loving, tolerant, prosperous, happy, & internationally accepted.
And,
-2- you are aware that the peoples in China, Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, & the PA
are in the exact opposite situations because of their communist & Islamic extremist autocracies.