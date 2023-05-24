close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Medical neglect: The gateway to slow death in Egypt prisons

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 23 views
no thumb


..78 prisons until April 2021, housing about 120,000 prisoners, including around 65,000 political prisoners & approx. 54,000 criminal prisoners, according to a report..

The design reminds me of that what’s used on a smaller scale in USA for some purposes. “Life inside” must be a nightmare. As for a “western concept,” I wonder if you heard of our “Jan 6:” We’ve had patriots rotting in prison since being arrested, without being charged, though I haven’t recently checked the status. In UK, someone can be fined & imprisoned for “misgendering” someone. I no longer look at things with a West Vs. East view, but from a Global Elite Vs. the Masses. What’s being done is practice for the rest of us.

“There is a need for a NWO, but it will look different in different parts of the world.” ~Henry Kissinger



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response