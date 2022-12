The French and British came as conquering nations to lands they had no association with.

Jews returned to reconstitute their national home in their national homeland from which they had been kicked out 3000 years earlier. The Jews acted with the international imprimatur of the League of Nations and United Nations.

Keep burying your head in the sand or make peace. After 100 years of denial – perhaps it is time to wake up and see the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution implemented.





