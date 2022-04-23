Re: Mass protest in front of London Israel embassy 





Never. Rats are pervasive. Why did the Europeans get so inflamed in the 1930s, after having given them the chance to be equal to anyone else (except the Gitanos) in each individual country? Answer: The eastern zaionazees came in drove, un-invited, and smeared their sabbatean venom all over. They are the opposite of peace, they are destroyers, just like raccoons getting stuck in a house…And all Jews became persecuted at once because of them, most of them did not even know why all of a sudden they were arrested to be shipped to the labor camps.

The Brits had enough of them eastern Europeans Juz, known for their chaotic lifestyle. It was just like in the Middle Ages, when the southern Europeans were fed-up with the barbaric vikings who were raiding and ransacking their societies.France gave the vikings a territory, Normandy (Norse man land) for them to settle down. No sooner than they did however, they tackled Britannia on the ground of being the rightful owners of it! They too collected ‘their halved and quartered and married-to, via marriages with the powerful dukedoms, for more conquests…and always as ‘rightful owners’! Four hundred years later, they, by then having become British, declared that France belonged to them, and fought a 100 yearlong war, and they lost! (The Joan of Arc Episode).

Barbarians are just barbarians. Soon the khazars got rewarded with an Oblad for their barbarism . Twas not enough either…





Source link