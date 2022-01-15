Re: Many injured as police break up protests in Israel’s Negev region – Middle East Monitor





Just for you—In 1947 and 1948, the boundaries of the Jewish and Arab states were being debated by diplomats. It was believed that the Negev, virtually uninhabited and thought by many to be uncultivable, Jews believed that the desert could be tamed and turned into a place where Jews could settle the land and make it prosperous. That vision has been realized!

Mamshit was annexed by the Romans in 106 C.E. and the town was renamed Memphis. The town grew for several centuries until being abandoned after the Muslim conquest in 636.

Between Beersheba and Makhtesh Ramon is a whole lot of nothing, except beautiful and sometimes forbidding landscapes.

Dimona, a town established in the 1950s to help absorb Jewish inmigrants. Originally considered too remote and its climate too unpleasant for large-scale settlement, the town has grown to be a thriving community of more than 20,000. It is best known, perhaps, as the site of Israel’s nuclear research program, which we all know is not going away anytime soon without destroying the entire Middle East.





