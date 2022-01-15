MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Many injured as police break up protests in Israel’s Negev region – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 15, 2022 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest WHEN did Negev desert become arab landkick squatters out to jordano-fakestine Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article COLUMNIST: Joe Biden rants, but inflation still rages The author comredg you might also like Re: Many injured as police break up protests in Israel’s Negev region – Middle East Monitor Re: Bennett: We may be forced into a confrontation with Lebanon, Gaza Re: Bennett: We may be forced into a confrontation with Lebanon, Gaza Re: Planting trees in the Negev is not ‘forestation’, it’s about ethnic cleansing – Middle East Monitor Re: Planting trees in the Negev is not ‘forestation’, it’s about ethnic cleansing – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email