Re: Manuel Musallam: 'Armed fighters in Nablus inspire hope, safety, right to return'





There is something anti christian about priests promoting liberation theology. Advocating violence and murder is hardly the Peace of Christ advocated by Rabbi Jesus. Father Musallam does not subscribe to the Catholic principle of ‘turn the other cheek’.

The Christian Bible says that Rabbi Jesus said “Suffer little children to come unto me”. This renegade priest would send children to their deaths and to hellx. He promotes bloodshed and a false theology:

“armed fighters in Nablus inspire hope, safety, the right to return and the liberation of all Palestinian lands.”

He condemns Palestinians to a living purgatory in fighting a war which they can never win.





