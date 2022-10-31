Re: Malaysia is not a playground for the Israel-Hamas, or any other, conflict





The biggest problems for Malaysia in 2022, Newnaraif: What do our Malaysian readers really think about the current state of Malaysia—

💰 CORRUPTION

How do we deal with systemic corruption? Do we need tougher punishment for corruption or is there something else that has to be changed?

💸 COST OF LIVING

Should the cost of goods be subsidised or should wages be increased instead? Why are house prices and rent so high? Should we continue subsidising petroleum products or should the people be assisted through a more targeted approach? Should the government start building houses for the people to rent?

🦠 COVID-19

Will we see another round of lockdown? Can the economy return to how it was prior to the pandemic? Should we have implemented some structural change to our way of life during the pandemic or strive to return to how it was before?

⚖️ CRIME & JUSTICE

Should drug usage be decriminalised? Should the government retain the mandatory death penalty for drug trafficking offences or let the judges decide on it? Do we need more community policing or should we let each housing community decide how to guard their own community? Should the police be given more power?

🏗️ DEVELOPMENT

Do you think Klang Valley is developed enough or overdeveloped? Should we restrict development in Klang Valley and redirect development efforts to other parts of the country? Should the country’s administrative and economic capital be moved elsewhere? Should we restrict further development in order to reduce the occurrence of natural disasters such as flooding and landslides? What form of future lies for Malaysia? Do we keep doing the same thing while expecting a different result?

🧮 ECONOMY

How should the Malaysian economy be developed in the post-pandemic era? Should we keep our wages low in order to stay competitive against other ASEAN economies or should we focus on higher-income sectors? Should the value of the Ringgit be prioritised over our export? Would you accept higher inflation for higher wages vs having a lower wage with a subsidised cost of living?

🎓 EDUCATION

How do we ensure equitable access to education for everyone? Should university education be free? How can we make the education system more inclusive? Does a vernacular education system still have a place in our society? Should religious education be kept separate from the national schooling system? Should we allow parents and the local community to be more involved with our school’s management?

🌏♻️ ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABILITY

How do we deal with climate change and its effect on our cities? How can we reduce pollution? Are we willing to forgo some progress and resources in order to conserve the environment? What are we doing as a country to reduce our carbon emissions?

🌾 FOOD SECURITY

How do we ensure we have a secure supply of food? Should we increase subsidies to local farmers to guarantee food security? How do we deal with reduced food output caused by climate change?

✊ GENDER & SEXUAL EQUALITY

Should we ban all forms of child marriage without exception? How do we support single mothers? What can we do to address the issue of discrimination and harassment in the workplace? How do we empower women’s participation in the workforce?

🩺 💊 HEALTHCARE

Do we need more private or public hospitals? Should health insurance be made compulsory? Should our healthcare system be paid personally or collectively? Do we expand the current public healthcare system into a universal single-payer system with only minimal private healthcare service providers?

⚙️ PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE

How do we take care of our current infrastructure? Do we build more or improve what we have? Are we as a society too reliant on car usage? How can we reduce traffic congestion? How do we plan our infrastructure going forward to ensure sustainability? How do we manage and mitigate the recurring problem of flooding? How can we ensure the widest internet availability for everyone and an affordable rate? Should the internet be considered a public utility like electricity and water supply?

⌛️ ⏳ POLITICAL REFORM

Should we bring back local council elections? Should the Parliamentary term be fixed so that everyone will know when an election will be held? How can we improve the independence of the Parliament and the Judiciary from the Executive? Should we have a term limit for the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers? Do we need to restructure our government ministries and merge them together?

🔏📇 PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS

How do we select office-bearers of prominent public institutions? Should we be electing our police chief, attorney-general, and head of the anti-corruption agency? Can the Parliament be entrusted with the task of vetting these important appointments?

🧳 JOBS & WAGES

Do we have enough jobs, especially for the younger generation, or are we facing a demand and supply mismatch? Should we increase our minimum wage instead of trying to import more foreign labour? How can we empower workers to better negotiate their working conditions with their employers? How can we encourage work from home policy? How can we increase our minimum wage with minimal impact to the economy?

🫶 RIGHTS & DISCRIMINATION

How do we deal with various forms of discrimination? How can the rights of minority groups (class, gender, sexual orientation, religion, nationality) be protected? Should we allow some form of discrimination (such as affirmative action for certain ethnic groups)? How do we deal with abuse and integrity issues within the police force? How can we safeguard our freedom of speech and association?

🗳️ ELECTORAL PROCESS

Should political parties not be allowed to change coalition after an election? Should an elected representative who switches parties be forced to contest again under their new party’s banner? How can we reduce the misuse of religious and racial rhetoric in politics? Do a candidate’s personality and ideals matter to you? Would you choose a candidate for an issue they personally champion even though you do not agree with their political party? Do you prefer a newer candidate over a veteran? Should an elected representative be someone who focuses on legislative issues or do they also have to be the one taking care of problems within their constituency?

🖇️ RACE RELATIONS

Should we replace the New Economic Policy with something based on needs? Does the racial imbalance within the civil service matter to you? Do we need more policing of racialist elements within our society? Do you think the adoption of the national language by everyone is important?

⚓️🌱 WELFARE & SOCIAL SECURITY

How do we ensure generations of Malaysian who withdrew their EPF savings during the pandemic will be able to retire? How do we make sure those with lifelong disabilities are taken care of? Should older/retired Malaysians be entitled to a state-sponsored basic pension to allow them to live peacefully? How do we help those who are homeless?

📊 📈 FINANCE & TAXATION

How do we ensure equitable distribution of tax revenue between the Federal government and the State governments? Should we bring back GST to guarantee sustainable revenue for the government? Should other sources of tax revenue (such as inheritance tax, vacancy tax, and wealth tax) be explored? How do we ensure tax revenue is fairly spent for the benefit of all citizens?

🇲🇾 CULTURE & IDENTITY

What does it mean to be a Malaysian? How do we (and should we) preserve this Malaysian identity? How can we (and should we) unite Malaysia and/or Malaysians under one shared identity?

🌏🗺 MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

Should we allow refugees to work and integrate into our society? How do we manage illegal immigration?





