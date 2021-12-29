Re: Majority of UN members back war crimes probe against Israel





There’s only one thing worse than a bumper sticker artist. And that’s a bumper sticker artist who fancies himself a poet.

Your habitual quotations, both poetry and biblical only serve to further mudle and confuse.

The Jews have rights in Western Palestine. The Palestinian-Arabs are in this predicament because they refused to acknowledge those territorial rights and proceeded to lose several repeated wars of their own initiation and aggression.

The way God intended, I say.

Not because the Jews have any special privileges with God. Rather, because this same set of causes and effects would apply to any case similar to this.





