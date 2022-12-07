Re: Lieberman calls for Al Jazeera licence to work in Israel to be cancelled





The same Al Jazeera that posted the rumor following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, a rumor circulated on the Internet claimed that 4,000 Jews did not report to work, or “called in sick” that morning. The World Trade Center complex was home to more than 430 companies from 28 different countries, and someone had the master list of all Jews and warned them the night before, hoping that 4000 Jewish people and many others involved in the phone calls and that they would all keep their mouths shut about this, and no one could examine phone records for verification. Al Jazeera should have been stripped right on the spot for even entertaining this ridiculous conspiracy theory.

Where was Al Jazeera and the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation on 9-11 and they did not call for Bin Laden to be charged with crimes against humanity. It fits the 9/11 attack exactly, the definition of Article 7 of the Rome Statute: “Crime against humanity means murder when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population”. bin Laden and crew even took credit for this operation.





