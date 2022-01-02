Re: Let's be honest, Zionist Israel is built on a tissue of lies

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Let's be honest, Zionist Israel is built on a tissue of liesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 2, 2022 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Like always, transparent dodge! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong creative designers cry foul over bitter government expenses row in cross-border start-up project next article Mussolini seized full power 97 years ago: Does Donald Trump long to follow suit? The author comredg you might also like Re: Online petition seeking revocation of Tony Blair’s knighthood signed by over 150,000 – Middle East Monitor Re: Iraq arrests security officers over death of 20 civilians Re: Israel aircraft strike Gaza – Middle East Monitor Re: Political unrest deepens in Somalia Re: Turkey Finance Minister claims US Federal Reserve is owned by five families Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email