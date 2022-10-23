Re: Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 23, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest So… Who cares?! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article The IUP Panel on the race for U.S. Senate next article Liz Cheney predicts rise of 'new conservative party,' says Republicans 'more dangerous' than Dems The author comredg you might also like Re: Hamas claims foiling Israeli intelligence operations in Gaza Re: Thousands attend 18th Palestine Festival in London Re: Thousands attend 18th Palestine Festival in London Re: US denounces reconciliation between Syria and Hamas Re: Thousands attend 18th Palestine Festival in London Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email